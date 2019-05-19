|
Age 77 of New Brighton, died peacefully on May 13, 2019. She lived courageously in the face of her cancer diagnosis. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher. An educator in the Mounds View Public School District, Mary first worked with teen mothers and later as a counselor at the Area Learning Center. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling, and adventures of all kinds. Mary was preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Gudrun Myles; and brother, Andrew. She is survived by her siblings, Mark (Ina) Myles, John (Gerrie) Myles and Julie (Bob Dolle) Myles; sons, Jonathan (Mary Gallagher) Eversoll and Peter Eversoll; grandchildren, Soren and Solvej; many nieces and nephews; and friends. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary with a donation to Northeast Youth and Family Services, 3490 Lexington Ave. N., # 205, Shoreview, MN 55126. A memorial service will be held at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 on Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 AM. Visitation is at 9:00.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019