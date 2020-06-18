Age 57, of St. Paul Passed Away June 15, 2020 Loving wife of Thomas Marthaler. Born April 28, 1963, Mary grew up in Birchwood Village with her parents Guy and MaryEtta Coursolle and siblings Andrea, Todd and Joe. On September 18, 1998 she married Thomas Marthaler. Mary was a spirit loved by everyone she met, and her infectious laugh could be heard from across a room. She loved her friends and family dearly, and was a devoted friend, aunt, sister, daughter and wife. Mary was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Lou Adornato and Charles Marthaler; sisters-in-law, Cindy Coursolle and Pam Marthaller; mother and father-in-law, Gayle and Maurice Marthaler. Mary is survived by her husband, Tom; her sister, Andrea Adornato; and brothers, Todd Coursolle (Stephanie) and Joseph Coursolle (Denise); her parents, Guy and MaryEtta Coursolle; Tom's large family, 35 nieces and nephews, 39 grand nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed her 20 year career at Ameriprise with much loved coworkers. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE, 700 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi. Masks are recommended but not required and social distancing is encouraged. The Mass will also be live streamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Mary-Marthaler Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to PANCAN or St. Jude of the Lake. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 18, 2020.