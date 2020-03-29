|
|
August 11, 1921 — March 20, 2020 Age 98 Peacefully on March 20, 2020. Dedicated member of St. Columba Parish, St. Columba Prayer Line, Girl Scout Leader and St. Croix Valley Consultant, engaged citizen of St. Paul, voracious reader, avid hiker, lover of life & family, spiritual keeper of Minnesota's North Shore. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Rollan Hoke, Sr. (2006). Survived by children, Jean Glyer, Rollan Jr. (Catherine), Mary (Gary) Locke, Stephen (Sheryl); grand children, Isidore Glyer O.S.B., Cindy Glyer, David (Kaylene) Glyer, Greg Glyer, Jason (Carla) Hoke, Maria (Dan) Queenan, Andrew (Leslie), Benjamin (Molly), Alex (Michelle) Locke, Sharon (Aaron), Stephen (Samantha), Gary, and Naomi Hoke; great-grandchildren, Holly and Elizabeth Glyer, Emma Glyer, Sebastian and Augustine Hoke, Isabel, Henry, Milo and Elijah Queenan, Madelyn and Elena Locke, Mason and Makayla Grahme; great great-grandson, Declan Sporlin; daughter-in-law, Grace Hoke. With gratitude, to Woodlyn Heights Senior Living (Emily, Rose, Desa, Nellie, to name a few) and to Intrepid Hospice, thank you Annie. Memorial Mass and celebration to be announced. Our counsel and strong-willed leader of the band. She will never leave us.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020