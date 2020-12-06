A friend to many, died recently at her daughter Mary Laurel's home, in Northfield, Minnesota. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 25, 1932, second of six children to Monica (McGowan) and Patrick J. Delaney. She moved to Worcester in 1965 with her husband, Michael True, when he took a teaching position in the English department at Assumption College. Mary Pat was devoted to her family and to making this world a better, more just place for all. Mary Pat was pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Daniel True, in 2019. She leaves six children, Mary Laurel (Patrick), Michael (Kerry), John (Mary Julie), Christopher (Angelicia), Betsy (Brian), Anne (Laurie); ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Juliann, Shannon, Laurel, Daniel, Alison, Elizabeth, Liam, Brigid and Emmett; four great-grandchildren; best friends and sisters, Monica Mitby and Kathleen Jolin; brother, Patrick Delaney; and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by two brothers, John and Michael Delaney. Mary Pat spent her childhood in Saint Paul, MN. At the age of 17, she was crowned the Queen of the prestigious Winter Carnival, an annual event held in Saint Paul. In 1955, Mary Pat graduated from St. Catherine's University with a degree in English. She and Mike married in 1958. In the mid-1970s, when all of her kids were in school, Mary Pat went back to graduate school and earned a Master's degree in Psychology from Assumption College. She worked as a Child Psychologist at Worcester Children's Friends Society, and later, the Auburn and Worcester Public Schools. Mary Pat was a volunteer at Abby's House for a number of years, often working the overnight shift. Upon her retirement, she became a volunteer at St. Vincent's Hospital and the Rose Monahan Hospice. She taught English to recent immigrants and refugees to Worcester inviting them into her home for lessons and tea. As a life-long advocate for the underdog and the fiercest ally one could ever hope for, Mary Pat's care and compassion for humanity and those in need was boundless. Mary Pat possessed a great love of classical music, good literature and poetry. She took numerous classes at the Worcester Art Museum and became quite skilled at photography; she put this talent to use and, in 1989, created a poster, "Worcester Three-Deckers", which perfectly captured the uniqueness of this architectural style in the city she loved. Mary Pat possessed a strong aesthetic and delighted in putting together the perfect outfit with just the right jewelry to adorn it. She enjoyed her nightly Manhattan and, if accompanied by chocolate, all the better. Known for her dry, clever, Irish sense of humor and the epic conversations she would have with family members and friends (three hours was not unheard of), she would instill feelings of warmth, strength and encouragement. In reflecting upon her life, Mary Pat always identified her six children as her greatest accomplishment. She will be sorely missed. Due to Covid safety concerns, services were private. A celebration of Mary Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mustard Seed, 93 Piedmont St., Worcester, MA 01609.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store