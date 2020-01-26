Home

Mary Patricia McELLIGOTT

Age 88, of Edina Passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by all her knew her. "Patty" was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John; her parents, Clifford and Marie, as well as siblings Peggy and Donald. She survived by her five sons: John (Ria), Mike (Mary), Chris (Patty), Mark (Michele), and Paul (Linda) and her ten grandchildren: John (Amy), Andy, Matt, Krista, Morgan, Riley, Dylan, Sean, Caden, and Blaine and her beloved dog, Pepper. A memorial mass to be held at St. Patricks Church of Edina at a future date. Memorials preferred to: Allina Health Hospice Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Road, Mail route 78414, Minneapolis, MN 55422.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
