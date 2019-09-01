Home

Age 104 - Of St. Paul Passed away August 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Anglee; and daughter, Mary Jane. Survived by children, Margaret, Nick (Angelita), Betty Ann (Donald) Brunett and Richard (Mary Jo); 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grand children; and 22 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, September 5 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
