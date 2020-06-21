Of St. Paul, MN Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother On Thursday, June 18, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 84. We know she is at peace being reunited with her parents, Marie and Frank Brost, her sister, Sarah "Sallie" Krenz and her brother, Francis "Bud" Brost. Mary was born on August, 1, 1935. She married her husband of 57 years, Richard, on June 2, 1963. Mary's family held the most special place in her heart. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with them. She loved shopping, going out for long lunches & dinners (enjoying a whiskey or two) and going to movies. She was always up for a party. Mary's gregarious spirit gained her innumerable friends and acquaintances throughout her life and career as a radiologic technician and instructor for more than 40 years. While Mary will be dearly missed, she has left us with many lasting memories, stories and most importantly, her fierce love for us. Mary is survived by her husband Rick, her children, Nicole and Brad (Stacia), granddaughter Grace, her brother Joe Brost (Cathy), and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID concerns, the family will have a small private service and burial. We very much look forward to having a large celebration of Mary's life at a later date.