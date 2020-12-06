1/
Mary (Hulings) Rice
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Martha Kaemmer; a best friend, Karlyn Holman; and three Sand Island soul mates, Warren, Peter, and Tom Jensch. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of the following: CORE Community Resources (correct.org), Bayfield Heritage Association (bayfieldheritage.org), Bayfield Rec Center (recreationandfitnessresources .org), Big Top Chautauqua/Mt. Ashwabay (bigtop.org,mtashwabay. .org). Burial will be postponed until spring. A memorial service will be held in the future when everyone can gather and hug safely. Visit https://www.mykeeper.com/ profile/QueenMaryHRice/ to share memories, photos, video, or "whatever floats your boat". The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling arrangements. www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
