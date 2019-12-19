Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave.
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave.
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary FINNEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rita (Sheehan) FINNEGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rita (Sheehan) FINNEGAN Obituary
Age 94, passed away on December 17, 2019. A longtime resident of Rosemount. Rita loved her Irish heritage, fashion, cooking, playing bridge with friends, and most of all her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis, son, Pat and grandson, John. Survived by her children Dave (Karen) Finnegan and Kay (Ron) Van Riper, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. We would like to thank "The Rosemount" staff and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of our mother over the past 5 months. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Interment, St Michaels Cemetery, Farmington. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -