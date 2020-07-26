1/
Mary Rose (Bzdok) AUGUSTINE
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 12, 1954, passed away July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marie Bzdok; brother Ronald, baby sister Mary and niece Kristen. Survived by Linda (Jeff) Hammond, David (Michelle) Bzdok, Daniel Bzdok, Daryl (Roxanne) Bzdok, Darlene and Dave Geiger, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Special friends Liz Axtman, Mark and Vi Sianko, Amy Santana, Fran Juker, Sylvia LaTondress, Chuck and Sandy Avery and Charlie Dietz. Also the Harding Babes Class of 1972, Terry Pray, Sharla Stromberg, Judy Johanson, Nancy Hassinger, Marianne Harrison, Kathy Ellering and Gwendy Klein. Heartfelt thanks to everyone at Maplewood Cancer Center and HealthEast Hospice. A Celebration of Mary's life will be at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved