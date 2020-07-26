Born September 12, 1954, passed away July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marie Bzdok; brother Ronald, baby sister Mary and niece Kristen. Survived by Linda (Jeff) Hammond, David (Michelle) Bzdok, Daniel Bzdok, Daryl (Roxanne) Bzdok, Darlene and Dave Geiger, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Special friends Liz Axtman, Mark and Vi Sianko, Amy Santana, Fran Juker, Sylvia LaTondress, Chuck and Sandy Avery and Charlie Dietz. Also the Harding Babes Class of 1972, Terry Pray, Sharla Stromberg, Judy Johanson, Nancy Hassinger, Marianne Harrison, Kathy Ellering and Gwendy Klein. Heartfelt thanks to everyone at Maplewood Cancer Center and HealthEast Hospice. A Celebration of Mary's life will be at a later date.









