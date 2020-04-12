|
March 10, 1931 – March 30, 2020 Mary Schmidt demonstrated for us a life well-lived, in all its beautiful, difficult, happy, sad, joyous, messy glory. She did it with style, grace, and with an extraordinary, enduring optimism. Margaret Mary Ryan was born and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota to Donald and Eileen Ryan on March 10, 1931. She married Donald Schmidt in 1951 and settled in Como Park, where she raised her own seven children, neighbor kids, and wayward teenagers. Mary taught at St. Andrew's and Maternity of Mary Schools where she became a 2nd grade institution. Mary is reunited with Don, her parents, and her brothers Michael and Thomas. She proudly leaves behind all seven children, Mark, Molly, Terry, Tim, Dick, Ellen and Zeila, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary's funeral will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Birthright of Brainerd, 401 W. Laurel St., Suite B, Brainerd, MN 56401, and to Maternity of Mary/St. Andrew's Catholic School, 592 W Arlington Ave., St. Paul, MN 55117 for literacy programming. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020