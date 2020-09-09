1/1
Mary "Nancy" SPAIN
1939 - 2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Mary Nancy Kelly was born on September 18, 1939 in Ruston, Louisiana to Frank George and Maggie Faye Kelly. She graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1961 with a degree in Dietary Science. On June 11, 1961 she married the love of her life, Sam Spain. During their 57 years of marriage Sam's 3M career took them to Brownwood, Texas, St. Paul, Minnesota and Genoa, Italy. After retirement, they lived in Ocala, Florida, and finally in Stillwater, Minnesota. Nancy will be remembered for her southern charm and hospitality. Above all she valued time with family, and was gracious and welcoming to all who entered her home. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Gerard) Marks, Stan (Julie) Spain, and Sandy (Michael) Andreini; her grandchildren, Abbey Andreini, Sam and Maggie Spain; her brother, Charles Kelly; her aunt, Jane Sherrard; and her niece and nephew, Kim Bennett and Kevin Kelly. A private service will be held for family and she will be laid to rest with her loving husband Sam at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A recording of the service will be available on Friday afternoon, September 11 on Nancy's obituary page on Bradshaw website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, P.O. Box 111007, St. Paul, MN 55111 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
