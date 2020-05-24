Mary Theresa (Boudewyns) BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1931 - 2020 Mary was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 16, 1931. She was our friend and earthly angel who went to her heavenly home on May 21, 2020 at Regions Hospital (previously Ramsey) where she had worked as a Medical Secretary until retirement. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R.; daughter, JoAnn Marie Peterson; and brother, Ralph. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Robert) McMahon, Carol (Michael) Ammermann; sons, Mark (Kristine) and Kevin (Donna); grandchildren, Kenneth (Joelle), Kate, Megan (Paul), Amanda (Fikri), Joseph, Stacey and Anthony; great-grand children, Maggie, Chloe, Isabella, Elena, Jack, Charlie, Anna, George, Eddy, William and Evy; brother, Robert; sisters, Patricia and Barb; and many nieces and nephews. She had many friends including the staff at Oak Meadows. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Meadows and Mary and her boys who were such a blessing to our mom. Mom, we will love and miss you forever. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace. Private Family Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved