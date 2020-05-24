1931 - 2020 Mary was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 16, 1931. She was our friend and earthly angel who went to her heavenly home on May 21, 2020 at Regions Hospital (previously Ramsey) where she had worked as a Medical Secretary until retirement. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R.; daughter, JoAnn Marie Peterson; and brother, Ralph. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Robert) McMahon, Carol (Michael) Ammermann; sons, Mark (Kristine) and Kevin (Donna); grandchildren, Kenneth (Joelle), Kate, Megan (Paul), Amanda (Fikri), Joseph, Stacey and Anthony; great-grand children, Maggie, Chloe, Isabella, Elena, Jack, Charlie, Anna, George, Eddy, William and Evy; brother, Robert; sisters, Patricia and Barb; and many nieces and nephews. She had many friends including the staff at Oak Meadows. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Meadows and Mary and her boys who were such a blessing to our mom. Mom, we will love and miss you forever. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace. Private Family Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date.