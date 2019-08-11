Home

POWERED BY

Services
Presentation of the Bvm
1725 Kennard St
St Paul, MN 55109
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1725 Kennard St.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MAJESKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa MAJESKI


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Theresa MAJESKI Obituary
Age 94 Died on July 25, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Jerome. Mary is survived by her children, Joyce (Pat) Hurley and Corrine (Gerry) O'Shea; grand children, Todd (Kim), Mike (Jodi), Cathleen (Kevin), Daniel (Angela), Brian (Jessica), Shannon (Joe), Keri (Dan), Colette (Josh), Chris (Diana), Kyle (Molly) and Cassie (Matt); and 20 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to HealthEast Hospice and the wonderful staff at Ramsey County Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ramsey County Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Friday, August 16 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.