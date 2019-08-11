|
Age 94 Died on July 25, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Jerome. Mary is survived by her children, Joyce (Pat) Hurley and Corrine (Gerry) O'Shea; grand children, Todd (Kim), Mike (Jodi), Cathleen (Kevin), Daniel (Angela), Brian (Jessica), Shannon (Joe), Keri (Dan), Colette (Josh), Chris (Diana), Kyle (Molly) and Cassie (Matt); and 20 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to HealthEast Hospice and the wonderful staff at Ramsey County Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ramsey County Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Friday, August 16 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019