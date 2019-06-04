|
82 years old, of Edina, Minnesota. Passed away on June 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene T. Villaume; parents W. Edward and Mary Hester Mullin; brother William E. Mullin; nephews Ted and Eddie Mullin. Survived by husband John Harrigan; children Edward F. Villaume, Louis T. Villaume (Teresa), Catherine V. O'Neill (Kevin); siblings Sister Katherine Mullin VHM and Richard Mullin (Mary Henry); sisters-in-law Chouhei Min Mullin, Carolyn Villaume and sister Mary Denise Villaume VHM; grandchildren Matthew Villaume (Sarah), Robert Villaume (Anna), Emilie Villaume, David O'Neill, Caroline O'Neill, and Caitlin O'Neill, along with nieces Liz Mullin (John Fedele) Catherine Mullin, nephew, Evan Mullin and many cousins. Mimi attended Northrup Collegiate School, graduated from the Convent of Visitation and is an alumna of Manhattanville College. Mimi married Gene Villaume in 1960 and they were blessed with three children. As a young mother, Mimi endured great heartbreak when her husband, Gene, passed away, leaving Mimi (29 years old) with three children under 3 ½ years old. Strong as steel, Mimi overcame this tragedy to provide a loving home in which all could excel. Her children and grand children were her pride and joy. Mimi was known for her dry wit and zest for life. She loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. Mimi had a passion for gardening too. Later in life, Mimi developed a love of Mah Jongg, and had many standing games both in Minnesota and Florida. She especially looked forward to her Saturday games with her two sons and friends, who affectionately named it "Mah Jongg with Mimi." She was blessed with many friends from coast to coast. She looked forward to seeing her friends at exercise class. Through out her life, Mimi worked with children and young adults in need. She served as a foster parent with her husband Gene. She loved her years working in the Robbinsdale School District and as a lecturer and counselor. Married to John Harrigan for 34 years, they enjoyed a wonderful life together in Minnesota and Florida. Mimi was a proud member of The League of Catholic Women, Minneapolis Junior League, the Minikahda Club, and the Quail Ridge Country Club (Florida), Our Lady of Grace Parish (Edina) and Saint Thomas More (Florida). Mimi's family is grateful for the wonderful care that she received from NC Little Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Visitation Monastery North Minneapolis; s; or The League of Catholic Women. Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 7 at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, West 50th and Vernon Ave. at Hwy. 100. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Saturday, June 8 with visitation begining at 10AM at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5051 Eden Ave. S., Edina. Private interment. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019