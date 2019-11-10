|
|
Died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Johanna Shores Gables Care Center. She was 93 years old. Mary was born on March 16, 1926, to Mark and Ruth Wynkoop in Valley City, North Dakota. She graduated from Bismarck High School and Bismarck Junior College before attending the University of Minnesota where she earned a degree in education. While at the University of Minnesota she met her future husband, Elden Johnson. The two were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1948. While raising their six children, Mary was an active member of P.E.O. chapter CW and substitute taught in many kindergarten classrooms. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentleness, humor, generosity and love of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elden; sister, Barbara Fox; and brother-in-law, Sidney Fox. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Caroline), Bruce (Marg), David (Lisa), Mike, Tom (Terry); daughter, Susan (Gary) Walker; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Mary's life will be celebrated with a Catholic Mass at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, at Johanna Shores Chapel, 3220 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills. Per Mary's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program for medical education. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019