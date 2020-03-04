|
Age 78 Passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at St. Cloud hospital. Maryann was born on the 20th of January, 1942 in Brainerd to Helene and Henry Lake. Maryann was a devoted and loving mother to Ron Loomer. She eventually moved to St. Paul where she married Ronald Bower and resided for 30 years. Maryann and Ronald were married for 47 years. Later, Maryann and Ronald achieved their dream of making their family cabin a home in 1993 and spent the remainder of their lives on their lake home in Brainerd. Maryann loved to snowmobile, play softball - which she played for over 20 years, bowling in leagues with friends, spending time on the lake, gardening and doting on all of her pets. Maryann will always be remembered for her beauty inside and out. She was unapologetically herself and never failed to let her loved ones know how much she loved them. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and animal lover. Maryann is survived by her son, Ron Loomer (Theresa); her grandchildren, Laura Gruber (Jake) and Gina Dronen (Chase); her great-grandchild, Savannah Gruber; her siblings, Chuck Lake, Jeanne Herda, and Bobbi Shriver; her companion the last few years, Al Olson; many nieces and nephews and many friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bower; her mother and father, Helene and Henry Lake; her brother, Joseph Lake; and her nephew, Tony Shriver. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. The funeral will be preceded by visitation from 10–11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Gull River Cemetery in Sylvan Township. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020