Born June 8, 1939, passed away August 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by father, William LaRocque, mother, Mary LaRocque, mother-in-law Alexa Goebel, and sister, Lucille Adams. Survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gerald "Gerry" Firner; one son, Larry (Rhonda); five daughters, Mary (Dave) Knezovich, Elaine (Steve) Rudberg, Donna (Guillermo) Arriondo, Amy Irene Firner (Tom Bonnett), Renee (Nate) Miller; and ten grandchildren: Jenna, Neal, Kyle, Jack, Ynez, Marie, Elena, Conrad, Nolan and Solana; sister Dolores (John) Vogel; many nieces, nephews and friends. A lifelong resident of St. Paul's West Side, Maryann attended grade school at St. Matthew's and was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. After working as a secretary at 3M, she started a family with Gerry. She was the ultimate homemaker, mother and Nana. She found joy in caring for her children and grandchildren and running the household day-to-day with vigor – cooking massive pots of spaghetti, baking endless cookies, making holidays and birthdays magical, doting on her pets, lending an ear and dispensing sage advice. When she did take a moment to sit down, you could find her watching birds at the cabin, going to Minnesota Wild games or sipping a cup of coffee over a game of cards. Maryann always welcomed an extra person at the dinner table, from extended family to kids' friends to foreign exchange students. Her greatest delight was her grandchildren and she cherished any chance to gather family together. The family held a private Mass of Christian Burial. Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 when it is safe for all.