|
|
Age 74, passed away from dementia on April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Mary Rondeau; husband, Joseph Gockowski, Jr.; brother, Stephen; sisters/brothers-in-law, Barbara Rondeau, Evelyn (Joe) Gagne and Josephine (Donald) Raway. Survived by children, Joseph III (Maureen), Raymond, Anne Marie (Dave) Hastings, Bridget (Eric) James and Thomas; grandchildren, MaryGrace, Peter, Joseph IV, Ashley, Brianna, Ryan, Catherine, Alexander and Timmy; siblings, Richard Rondeau, Gerald (Bonnie) Rondeau, Dawain (Jan) Rondeau, Elaine (David) Fry, Beverly (Joe) Piermantier; sister-in-law, Jan Rondeau; sisters/brothers-in-law, Elizabeth (Don) Madison, Eleanor (Wil) Reisinger; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27 at THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday 4/26 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B and from 9-10 AM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of MaryAnn Gockowski to the Dementia Society of America. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019