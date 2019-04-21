Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION
51 W. 7th St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION
51 W. 7th St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
MaryAnn (Rondeau) GOCKOWSKI

Age 74, passed away from dementia on April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Mary Rondeau; husband, Joseph Gockowski, Jr.; brother, Stephen; sisters/brothers-in-law, Barbara Rondeau, Evelyn (Joe) Gagne and Josephine (Donald) Raway. Survived by children, Joseph III (Maureen), Raymond, Anne Marie (Dave) Hastings, Bridget (Eric) James and Thomas; grandchildren, MaryGrace, Peter, Joseph IV, Ashley, Brianna, Ryan, Catherine, Alexander and Timmy; siblings, Richard Rondeau, Gerald (Bonnie) Rondeau, Dawain (Jan) Rondeau, Elaine (David) Fry, Beverly (Joe) Piermantier; sister-in-law, Jan Rondeau; sisters/brothers-in-law, Elizabeth (Don) Madison, Eleanor (Wil) Reisinger; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, April 27 at THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday 4/26 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B and from 9-10 AM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of MaryAnn Gockowski to the Dementia Society of America. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
