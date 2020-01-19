|
|
Died November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving morning at her home in St. Paul, surrounded by all her loved ones, including her daughters and precious grandchildren. Born May 22, 1945, Maryann was the first of two daughters born to Raymond and Marion McFadden. Survived by her husband Jeff Pearson; daughter Sarah Corbally and son-in-law Kevin Corbally of Helena, Montana; daughter Nellie Sung and son-in-law Seung Jin Lee of Bronx, NY; and five adorable grandchildren, Ella and Barrett Corbally; and Abby, Madeline and Emmett Lee. Maryann was a lifelong St. Paul girl and attended Nativity grade school and Derham Hall. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and later United Theological Seminary. Maryann loved her careers as a buyer for Salkin & Linoff and as an interior designer. Following her retirement, Maryann loved traveling, mostly to see her grandchildren in Montana and NYC and to the beautiful island of Kauai where her sister Julie lives. A memorial service will be held February 1st at 1:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 4 pm at the Town & Country Club in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020