03-08-1929 – 08-31-2020 Born in St. Paul, as the youngest of seven children born to parents who immigrated from Slovenia, young MaryAnn developed a quick wit that complimented her natural beauty. She and her three brothers and three sisters grew up in a tiny home on Duke Street, all sharing a single bathroom. An excellent student, MaryAnn graduated from Monroe High School at age 17. She met and married her husband Donald at eighteen, and raised her five children in the city of Bloomington. MaryAnn had many talents. She sewed, knitted, picture-framed, macrame'd, and played the piano with the enthusiasm always to improve. She could upholster furniture, fix broken appliances, and became computer literate in the 1990s. She was known for her fearless candor and her ability to provide a sensible solution to a problem. MaryAnn taught her children to be independent and curious. She and Donald spent their winters after retirement in Key Largo, Florida, and their summers at their home on Prior Lake. MaryAnn will be remembered for her incredible energy, her vivacious personality that enlivened any social occasion, and for the love she had for her family. Her husband Donald preceded her passing. MaryAnn is survived by sons Thomas (Janet), Robert (Lucy) and daughters Janet (Christian), Christine (Lloyd), Joanne (John), along with 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children. Funeral service will be held 10am Wednesday, September 16th, Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 9900 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington, MN. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery following church service.