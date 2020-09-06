1/1
MaryAnn (Fleming) QUINLAN
Proud 100% Irish Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by adoring husband of 55 years, Don, and the last one standing of siblings Bill Fleming, Tom Fleming, Kathleen Lang and Florence Malone. Survived by children Colleen, Tom (Bobijean), Ray, Maureen, Eileen and Andreen. Proud grandmother of Kristin, Erin (Shane) Quinlan-Crandall, Kelly (Zach) Olsen, Leah (Jack) Carroll, Emily Smith and Jack Smith. Fun-loving great-grandmother to Dustin, Kallie, Charlotte, Emmett, Margot MaryAnn, Finn and Vivian. Loved by many nieces and nephews, and special friends and neighbors who took great care of her. Spunky, spirited and sharp-witted, MaryAnn was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Parish and Altar & Rosary Society and a graduate of Monroe High School. She will be dearly missed. Private interment at Fort Snelling.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
