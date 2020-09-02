Age 76 of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota Died on Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be deeply missed by her family and friends. MaryAnn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 15, 1944. She attended St. John's school in Little Canada and was in the first graduating class at Archbishop Murray High School in 1962. After high school, MaryAnn attended beauty school, with her first job at her aunt's beauty salon. Soon after she moved to Mr. Michael's Beauty Salon, eventually purchasing the business. While working, MaryAnn also spent much of her time raising her children and spending time with her family. Later in life, MaryAnn worked at the Marian Center and Mueller Funeral Home as a hairdresser, where she was loved by many. In her spare time, she enjoyed riding her John Deere Tractor, genealogy, and tending to her beautiful gardens. Her gardens were always a treasure in the summer months, growing flowers and vegetables that were always watched over by the Virgin Mary statue. Throughout her personal and professional life, MaryAnn had a deep faith, always giving to others, touching the lives of those that crossed her path. MaryAnn is preceded in death by her parents John and Helen Krois. She is survived by her husband Edward; her children, John (Deborah) of Blaine and Kim Hawkins of Moose Lake; loving brother, Mike (Maron) of Duluth; grandchildren, Derek (Alicia), Krista, and Brett (Dakota); great-grandchildren, Hailey, Joseph, and Aubrey; along with nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Odilia Catholic Church located at 3495 Victoria Street North, Shoreview, MN 55126 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at 12:00 p.m. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, located 1 block east of St. John's Catholic Church, 380 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada, MN immediately following mass. Due to CDC and Minnesota State guidelines, masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be sent to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 Saint Anthony Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104.











