Age 78, of St. Paul Our beloved mother and grandmother died October 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband William K. Conter, Jr., brothers Philip and Peter Flint. Survived by daughters Susan Conter (Steve Malevich) and Catherine Moore (David); grand children Julia and Esme; sisters Susan Kennelly, Barbara Flint; brother Rees (Sherri) Flint; and bother-in-law Michael (Carol) Conter. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace, Feed My Starving Children, or Wishes and More. Private family services have already occurred. Guestbook and Video Tribute available at willwerscheid.com
.