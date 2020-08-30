Age 87, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Died on August 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Darvin. Survived by daughter, Cathy (Rob) Clucas; sister, Kathryn (Garry) Senn; brother, Charles (Sharon) Geddes; niece, Amy Senn; nephews, David Senn & Charles Geddes, Jr.; as well as extended family members and many special friends. Maryanne retired from a career as a caring and capable secondary-level school teacher in South St. Paul. She was loved by many and will be missed. Private interment at Fort Snelling. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com