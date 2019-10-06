|
Maryldine, age 98, died peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 under the loving care of her family and staff of The Pillars Hospice Home, Oakdale, MN. Scoop was born on August 20, 1921 in Zumbrota, MN and graduated from Zumbrota High School. She attended Minnesota State Teacher's College in Winona, MN, earning a teaching certificate, an accom-plishment for a rural woman of that era. She taught grades 1-8 at a one room school near Afton, MN. Together with her husband Norman Lindeman, they farmed and raised their family in Woodbury for many years and, from his death in 1971 until her retirement, she continued operating Lindeman Insurance Agency of Woodbury as agent/owner. Scoop's family grew when she was blessed by her marriage to Allen Stoltzmann in 1976. Scoop was an active longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Woodbury community, volunteering with many organizations. She was dedicated to her family, and loved welcoming and entertaining family and friends. Scoop will be deeply missed by her children, Bruce (Kathy) Lindeman, Barbara Skiff, Dean (Steph) Lindeman, Debra (Jim) Slack, Donna (Blair) Lundborg; step-children, Bill (Marsha) Stoltzmann, Dave (Joy) Stoltzmann, Mark (Ruthie) Stoltzmann; step-daughter-in-law, Cathy Stoltzmann; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Scoop was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verona Windhorst; husbands, Norman Lindeman and Allen Stoltzmann; brother, Donald Windhorst; son-in-law, James Skiff; step-son, John Stoltzmann; step-grandson, Chad Stoltzmann; step-granddaughter-in-law, Corrine Stoltzmann; and many other deceased family and friends who remain in our hearts. Memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1975 St. Johns Dr., Woodbury with a gathering time at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or donor's preference of St. John's Lutheran Church.
