|
|
Age 92, of West St. Paul Died February 15, 2020 Marylin will be dearly missed by her children, Michele (Mike) Haedrich and Mark (Shawn) Basarich; grand children, Jenny (Ryan) McGillen and Emily Haedrich, Beau Burgess and Madison Malloy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Patrick McGillen. A celebration of Marylin's life will be at 4:30 PM Thursday, February 20 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S Robert St., West St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to service. We would like to send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Southview Senior Care Facility where Marylin received loving support and excellent care. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2020