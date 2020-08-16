Age 86, of Park Rapids, MN Passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born August 4, 1934 in Oberlin, OH, graduating from Oberlin High School, Kent State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and St. Thomas University, St. Paul, MN with a Master's Degree in Special Education. MaryLou enjoyed reading, music, crossword puzzles and travel, both domestic and international. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret Geauman and a brother, Thomas. MaryLou is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Good; children, Scott Good of Cary, NC, Jeffrey (Mary) of Clear Lake, MN and Renee Durgin of Clear Lake, MN; four grandchildren; her sister, Conna Hearne of Tampa, FL; nieces Laura Collins and Donna Reukert. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights, MN 55118 or Hubbard United Methodist Church, 12150 Main St., Park Rapids, MN 56470. There will be a family service at a later date.









