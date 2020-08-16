1/1
MaryLou GOOD
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryLou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of Park Rapids, MN Passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born August 4, 1934 in Oberlin, OH, graduating from Oberlin High School, Kent State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and St. Thomas University, St. Paul, MN with a Master's Degree in Special Education. MaryLou enjoyed reading, music, crossword puzzles and travel, both domestic and international. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret Geauman and a brother, Thomas. MaryLou is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Good; children, Scott Good of Cary, NC, Jeffrey (Mary) of Clear Lake, MN and Renee Durgin of Clear Lake, MN; four grandchildren; her sister, Conna Hearne of Tampa, FL; nieces Laura Collins and Donna Reukert. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights, MN 55118 or Hubbard United Methodist Church, 12150 Main St., Park Rapids, MN 56470. There will be a family service at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved