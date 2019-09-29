Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Keenan's 620 Club
620 W. 7th Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryLou KEENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryLou (Sarafolean) KEENAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryLou (Sarafolean) KEENAN Obituary
Passed away September 18, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Survived by husband of 62 years, Bill. Daughter, Jane (Greg) Chavez; Son, Bill (Sue); Grandchildren, John, Daniel, Anna, Jeremy; Great-grandchildren, Layla, William, Theodore; Sister, Karen (Joe) Brotzler; Sister-in-law, Pat Sarafolean, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11-3pm at Keenan's 620 Club, 620 W. 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace (ourladyofpeacemn.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryLou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.