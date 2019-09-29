|
Passed away September 18, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Survived by husband of 62 years, Bill. Daughter, Jane (Greg) Chavez; Son, Bill (Sue); Grandchildren, John, Daniel, Anna, Jeremy; Great-grandchildren, Layla, William, Theodore; Sister, Karen (Joe) Brotzler; Sister-in-law, Pat Sarafolean, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11-3pm at Keenan's 620 Club, 620 W. 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace (ourladyofpeacemn.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019