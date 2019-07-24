|
|
Age 34, of St. Paul Died July 19, 2019 Preceded in death by great-grandmother, Hilda Loset; grandfather, William Cody; uncle Kurt Doty. Survived by loving wife, Avery; mother, Diane Doty; father, Tom Cody; sisters, Michelle Cody, Claire Stalka and Anna Stalka; also aunts, uncles and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 2:30 PM Saturday, July 27 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1935 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at church 1:00 to 2:30 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019