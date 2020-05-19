Mathew James WILHELMY
1985 - 2020
Born July 29, 1985 Passed away on May 13, 2020 Mathew enjoyed hockey, fishing, art, his dog and the outdoors. He is survived by his daughter Isabelle "Izzy", father Jerome Wilhelmy (Sheryl), mother Shawn Syverson, brothers Jake Wilhelmy and Taylor Syverson, sisters Whitley Richey, Paige Tilmon and Haliegh Syverson. Also survived by his grandparents Jerry Wilhelmy, Leo and Maureen Schwintek, and James and Colleen Schirmer, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Service and Celebration of life at a later date when it is safe for all of his family and friends to attend and share memories.




Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
