Matthew A. "Matt" ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 39 of Chisago City On June 22, 2020 Member of Iron Workers Local 512 Survived by parents Brad and Debbie Anderson; sisters Renee' Rautio, Amy (Tim) Reddy, Kelly (Aaron) Gross, and Patti Anderson; nieces & nephews Raven, Ayden, Felix, Glory, Owen, Clara, & Tommy; friend Char Nelson and her children Morgyn & Myka; and lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private services for family and close friends at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Elim Cemetery in Scandia, MN. Please direct all memorials to family. Donations will be made to Canvas Health of MN or Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved