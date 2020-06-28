Age 39 of Chisago City On June 22, 2020 Member of Iron Workers Local 512 Survived by parents Brad and Debbie Anderson; sisters Renee' Rautio, Amy (Tim) Reddy, Kelly (Aaron) Gross, and Patti Anderson; nieces & nephews Raven, Ayden, Felix, Glory, Owen, Clara, & Tommy; friend Char Nelson and her children Morgyn & Myka; and lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private services for family and close friends at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Elim Cemetery in Scandia, MN. Please direct all memorials to family. Donations will be made to Canvas Health of MN or Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.