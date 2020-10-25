1/1
Matthew BLAIR
September 20, 1950 - October 22, 2020 70, cherished husband (MaryBeth), step-father to Aaron (Farrell) Becquer and Jordan (Moriah) Becquer has departed us much too soon. From humble beginnings, he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Minnesota Vikings for 11 seasons and later owned a marketing and events company. He loved photography, golf and the Vikings community but mostly, he loved helping others. When you met him, you'd know the gentle kindness of his soul and would smile when you heard his monstrous laugh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Union Gospel Mission, Special Olympics MN or Concussion Legacy Foundation.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
