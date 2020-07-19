1/1
Matthew David MAJOR
1984 - 2020 Loving Husband and Father Matt passed away peacefully on July 16th. Matt's strength, faith, love, and resilience inspired many through his courageous battle with cancer. Matthew is survived by his loving wife Natalie and his treasures, Layla and Owen; parents, Stephen and Sharon Major; siblings, Jerry (Leslie), Paul (Karen), Patti Jents (Mark) Ben (Erica); in-laws, Kevin and Michele Kielsa, Nicki Van Susteren (Matt), Matt (Melanie); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, John and Lauretta Major and Joseph and Helen Tschida. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (July 21,2020) 11:00 AM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret St. N., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery. Church guidelines require all attendees wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. To view Matt's funeral live go to his obituary on funeral home website and use link at bottom of notice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
