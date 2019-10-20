|
|
Age 58, of West St. Paul Died October 14, 2019 A loving husband, son, brother and friend. Died peacefully. Preceded in death by father, Richard, and father-in-law, Dan Burke. Survived by wife, Renee; cat, Gigi; mother, Millie; mother-in-law, Sherry Burke; sister, Kim (Bill); brother, Rick (Beth); sisters-in-law, Tammy and Theresa (Andy); nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, October 23, at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Safe in the Arms of Jesus. Forever in Our hearts. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019