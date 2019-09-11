|
Age 90, was preceded in death by his parents Herman & Mary Wiederkehr, sisters, Hermina R., Antonita J., brothers, Leo J., John H., Eugene W., nephews Mark Wiederkehr & John Wiederkehr, sisters-in-law Delores Wiederkehr & Lou Wiederkehr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Bobbie" Wiederkehr, two daughters – Denise (Jeff) McDonald & Donna Wiederkehr, brother Alcuin (Linda), sisters Rebecca (Lee Potts) Wiederkehr, Delores (Donald) Neumeier & 27 nieces & nephews. He is also Surrogate Grandfather to many children from Rwanda: Norbert, Halima, Gaju, Natasha, Amani, Derrick, Ange, Roger, Albert, Albine, Amen, Georgette, and Pony (from S. Sudan). Matt was born in Altus, Arkansas June 18, 1929. He attended St. Mary's grade school in Altus & Subiaco Academy High School in Subiaco, AR. He attended the University of Arkansas before joining the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War. After returning to the states, he met his wife, Elizabeth (Bobbie) from Hague, ND and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. This led to an engineering job in St. Paul with the 3M Company, then Control Data. He worked for Control Data until he began his ballooning career. Matt was one of the first 10 hot air balloon pilots in the US. & established 22 world records. He developed a successful Advertising Business with his fleet of hot air balloons. In 2007 a "Near-Heaven" experience, due to sepsis, led to an intensified, public passion for the rosary. In August 2018, he started "The Rosary Guy" on Facebook with over 260,000 views. He loved to fish & in the end became a "Fisher of Men" through his Facebook page. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday, September 13th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, September 14th, with visitation beginning at 10 AM and a Rosary service at 10:30 AM at The St. Genevieve Parish Center, 6995 Centerville Rd., Centerville 55038. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019