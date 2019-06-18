Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew ETTL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew John ETTL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew John ETTL Obituary
Age 54, of Lakeville Died the morning of June 15, 2019 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. His last few days were filled with family and friends. Matt was very thankful for all the support he received from family, friends and the Lakeville community. He knew he was loved. Preceded in death by his daughter Alyssa and mother Audrey. Survived by his wife Jennifer (Willwerscheid); daughter Kori; father Art Ettl; brothers Mark (Lynn) and Luke (Julie); in-laws Bob and Connie Willwerscheid; brother and sisters-in law Steve (Debbie) Willwerscheid, Diane (Brian) Frazier, Karen (Bill) Wyss, and Tracy (Gary) Grassle; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Private burial at All Saint's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alyssa's Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.AEmemorial.org) or to Campus Faith Clubs (campusfaithclubs.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now