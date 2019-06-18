|
Age 54, of Lakeville Died the morning of June 15, 2019 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. His last few days were filled with family and friends. Matt was very thankful for all the support he received from family, friends and the Lakeville community. He knew he was loved. Preceded in death by his daughter Alyssa and mother Audrey. Survived by his wife Jennifer (Willwerscheid); daughter Kori; father Art Ettl; brothers Mark (Lynn) and Luke (Julie); in-laws Bob and Connie Willwerscheid; brother and sisters-in law Steve (Debbie) Willwerscheid, Diane (Brian) Frazier, Karen (Bill) Wyss, and Tracy (Gary) Grassle; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Private burial at All Saint's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alyssa's Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.AEmemorial.org) or to Campus Faith Clubs (campusfaithclubs.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on June 18, 2019