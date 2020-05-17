Matthew Jon PARRATT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Woodbury, MN Devoted father to Ryan and friend to many, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020 at the age of 56. Matt was born on September 17, 1963 in Plainfield, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Rutgers University. He most recently worked as a Senior Technical Sales Representative for Honeywell. Matt's greatest passion was watching his son Ryan play baseball. Over the years he coached or assisted with teams and leagues his son was involved with. Ryan was the centerpiece of Matt's world, and he reveled in watching Ryan grow into the fine young man that he is today. Matt is survived by his son, Ryan and former wife and co-parenting partner, Jennifer Parratt of Stillwater, MN. Matt also leaves behind his sister, Cyndi Parratt-Twigg and brother-in-law, Jeff of Sarasota, FL, nephew Jason Walsh and nieces, Rebecca O'Donnell and Jessica Gregg. Please join us in celebrating Matt's life on Saturday, June 27th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center. Visitation from 1-2pm with service to follow. In recognition of Matt's dedication to Ryan's education and athletic involvement, we ask that donations be made in Matt's name to the St. Croix Preparatory Academy Foundation (https://stcroixprepfoundation.org) in lieu of flowers. He will be missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved