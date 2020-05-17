Of Woodbury, MN Devoted father to Ryan and friend to many, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2020 at the age of 56. Matt was born on September 17, 1963 in Plainfield, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Rutgers University. He most recently worked as a Senior Technical Sales Representative for Honeywell. Matt's greatest passion was watching his son Ryan play baseball. Over the years he coached or assisted with teams and leagues his son was involved with. Ryan was the centerpiece of Matt's world, and he reveled in watching Ryan grow into the fine young man that he is today. Matt is survived by his son, Ryan and former wife and co-parenting partner, Jennifer Parratt of Stillwater, MN. Matt also leaves behind his sister, Cyndi Parratt-Twigg and brother-in-law, Jeff of Sarasota, FL, nephew Jason Walsh and nieces, Rebecca O'Donnell and Jessica Gregg. Please join us in celebrating Matt's life on Saturday, June 27th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center. Visitation from 1-2pm with service to follow. In recognition of Matt's dedication to Ryan's education and athletic involvement, we ask that donations be made in Matt's name to the St. Croix Preparatory Academy Foundation (https://stcroixprepfoundation.org) in lieu of flowers. He will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.