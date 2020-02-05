|
Age 54, of Bloomington, MN Was called to the Lord on February 2, 2020 after a year-long battle with Brain Cancer. Survived by parents, Kenneth and Julie Brokl; brother, Andrew Brokl (Laura); wife, Andrea; daughter, Ellen; and son, Grant, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. Matt graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High in 1984, and went onto St. Cloud State University where he studied Political Science. He also completed his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1991. Matt worked for many years at the law firm of Campbell Knutson representing cities in the metro area. He later went to Buffalo Wild Wings working in corporate restaurant development in the U.S. and internationally. He loved solving problems and was always ready to tackle anything that involved critical thinking. He also enjoyed relaxing with friends and family playing card games, fishing, hunting, kayaking, telling jokes, or playing guitar. Matt's love for people was apparent in all that he did, whether it was carrying out legal issues, mission work with our church affiliate in Tanzania developing a Christian Radio Station, or volunteering at Eagan's Open Door food Pantry. He was also an active board member for Epilepsy Foundation of MN and Northern Power Products of MN. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Epilepsy Foundation of MN or the Open Door Pantry (Eagan). Celebration of Life will be held at Easter Lutheran Church 4200 Pilot Knob Rd. Eagan on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also held on Friday, February 7th from 4-8 p.m. at Klecatsky and Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020