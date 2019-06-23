|
Age 45 Longtime St. Paul Eastsider Lost his lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) on June 18th, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents, Louis and MaryAnn Testa, Earl and Violet Glenn. Matt is survived by his mother, Kathy Testa; father, Frank (Dianne) Testa; sisters, Kelly (Testa) Wilkinson and Lisa (Mielke) Renlund; brothers Brian Mielke and Jeffrey Mielke; also many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed the company of family and his many friends. Matt enjoyed fishing, cooking and was an avid MN sports fan and a Champion pool player. Our family is forever grateful for the 45 years of exceptional care from the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the U of M, CF Clinic and Hospital. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN 55129. Visitation from 3-5PM, Service at 5PM followed by dinner. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019