Age 49 Passed away on July 16, 2020 Matt is survived by his wife Cherie and their son Zachary; his parents Steven and Becky; brother Eric (Debbie); sister Jessica Tatge (Rodger); nieces and nephews: Samantha, Emma, Kameron, Tyler and Chayse; father and mother in-law Lee and Rita Staszak, sister in laws Cindy Walsh (Bill) and Jodi Staszak and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1989-1994 and earned the rank of Corporal. He trained as a jet engine mechanic. After being honorably discharged, he started his own contracting company specializing as a stone mason. Matt had a love for fishing, football and scuba diving. He will be remembered in our hearts forever. A private Memorial service was held in Pine City on July 25th.









