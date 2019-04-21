|
|
Lifelong West Seventh resident passed away on Monday, April 15th at the age of 33. Preceded in death by Grandparents Ted & Claire, James & Joan; Uncle Jack; Aunt Carol & Aunt Arlene; along with other family & friends. Survived by parents Martin & Patricia Schramm; sister, Christina (Ryan) Everson; brother, Nicholas (Krista) Schramm; nieces, Katie, Ellie & Maya; many other cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24rd, KESSLER & MAGUIRE, 640 W. 7th STREET, from 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, April 25th 11 AM, St. Francis de Sales, 650 PALACE AVE., with visitation one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019