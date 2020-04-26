Age 28, from White Bear Lake Known affectionately by his family as Matty, Matter, or "The Bubby," but more commonly known by his friends as "KaKa". Matt was born a rebel without a cause. From day one he marched to the beat of his own drum. Matty didn't give a damn what anyone thought and was known for having a huge heart and never judging anyone in return. Matty never wanted to be defined by his mental illness or addiction. For many years, he worked so hard to live his life to the fullest despite all of that. Matty had the biggest laugh and goofiest smile that could light up any room. He enjoyed being a painter and took pride in his work. Matty loved baking cakes - especially his favorite, carrot cake, and indulging in chicken with mashed potatoes and corn, fireball shots, time with the family dogs, hunting with his brother and dad, and being Uncle Matt/KaKa to his many nieces and nephews. He would do anything for those he loved; day or night. Matty was also a donor, and his generosity lives on. He passed away unexpectedly at home, cozy in his own bed, with family nearby. Matt will be forever held in the hearts and memories of his parents, Bruce and Debbie Wakefield; brother, Josh (Kristi) Wakefield; sister, Haley (Bobby) Foulkes; grandma (Gma), Wilma Zenk; aunt, Cristy (Todd) Bloch; uncle, Brian Elliott; nephew and niece, Logan and Gwen Wakefield; cousin, Grace Elliott; and many other family members and dear friends. A celebration of life service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Wakefield Family at 22293 Cameo Ct., Forest Lake, MN 55025.

