1/
Matthew Sean WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 40, of St. Paul Passed away July 3, 2020. Survived by parents, Jerry and Jean Williams; brothers, J.J. (Amanda), John, Sam; sisters, Andrea, Maggie; niece Abby; nephew Connor; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Big man with an even bigger heart, affectionately known as Ogre by his gaming community. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday, July 13 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation at the church 1 hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers a donation in Matt's name to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) would be appreciated. 651-457-7938





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved