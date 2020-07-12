Age 40, of St. Paul Passed away July 3, 2020. Survived by parents, Jerry and Jean Williams; brothers, J.J. (Amanda), John, Sam; sisters, Andrea, Maggie; niece Abby; nephew Connor; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Big man with an even bigger heart, affectionately known as Ogre by his gaming community. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday, July 13 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation at the church 1 hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers a donation in Matt's name to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) would be appreciated. 651-457-7938