Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
Maura "Norie" (Lagarile) RIVERA

Maura "Norie" (Lagarile) RIVERA Obituary
Entered the Kingdom of God on February 2, 2020 at age 70. Survived by her husband of 38 years & 7 months, Luis; her sons, Chris and A.J.; and many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
