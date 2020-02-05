|
Entered the Kingdom of God on February 2, 2020 at age 70. Survived by her husband of 38 years & 7 months, Luis; her sons, Chris and A.J.; and many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment at Union Cemetery in Maplewood. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020