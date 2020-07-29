1/1
Maureen Ann WILLENBRING
1937 - 2020
July 23, 1937 ~ July 24, 2020 Age 83 of Roseville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 24, 2020. Maureen was a volunteer for the Council of Catholic Woman with various leadership roles at the local, province, and national levels. Maureen's dedicated and selfless service to the Church through her CCW roles and other volunteer activities earned her the highest papal honor that can be bestowed on a lay person, the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice. Maureen was lovingly present to her family, friends, and community with a gentle, kind, and warm spirit. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ernie; son, Michael; parents, Arthur and Mary Alfveby; and brothers, Jerry and Jim Alfveby. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Kelly Jeanetta), James (Kelly), and Karen Willenbring, M.D.; grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Madison, Michael (Nicole), Bailey (Brendan) Sullivan, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Gavin, Cooper, Jack, Maddy, Milo, and Mack; sister Kathleen McGraw. In consideration of the risks associated with COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church at a future date. A family-only burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Given Maureen was a lifelong advocate for the well-being and empowerment of women around the world, memorials are preferred to NCCW for the Madonna Program: National Council of Catholic Women, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 725, Arlington, VA 22203. In the memo, please indicate Madonna Program, in memory of Maureen Willenbring.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
