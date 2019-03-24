Home

Age 86, passed away Sunday, March 17th, 2019. Born in Chicago to Julia and Stanley Boland on July 23, 1932. The family moved to Winona in 1947 where Maureen attended Winona High and later St. Theresa's College. She graduated from Winona State University. She stayed in Winona until marrying Harry Voss in 2008 and moved to Maplewood. Maureen was passionate about art and enjoyed painting. She was also a gardener and member of the Winona Flower and Garden Club for many years. Maureen is survived by her husband, Harry; siblings Carole (Jerry) Matejka, Ron (Carolyn) Boland, Bob (Carrie) Boland, Susan (Rick) Foreman; sister-in-law Mary Ann Boland; stepdaughter Sandra Voss and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Vince Boland. Private funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona. Please send memorials to American Legion Post 39 of North St. Paul for veterans in need.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
