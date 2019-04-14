Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Maureen D. (Dean) HOLMES

Maureen D. (Dean) HOLMES Obituary
Age 76, of Blaine Passed away April 6, 2019 Preceded by parents, James T. & Georgia Dean. Survived by daughters, Georgie (John) Wahl & Jessica Oman; grandchildren, Kylie (Nate) Rosty, Cody Wahl, Justin (Emily) Oman, Annie (Josh) Rohlfing, Evan (Aubrey) Oman, & Eric Oman; great-grand children, Jolon Rosty, Shay Oman, Jack and Micah Rohlfing, & Liam Oman. Memorial Gathering from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Av. NE & Hwy 65). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
