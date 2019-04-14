|
Age 76, of Blaine Passed away April 6, 2019 Preceded by parents, James T. & Georgia Dean. Survived by daughters, Georgie (John) Wahl & Jessica Oman; grandchildren, Kylie (Nate) Rosty, Cody Wahl, Justin (Emily) Oman, Annie (Josh) Rohlfing, Evan (Aubrey) Oman, & Eric Oman; great-grand children, Jolon Rosty, Shay Oman, Jack and Micah Rohlfing, & Liam Oman. Memorial Gathering from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Av. NE & Hwy 65). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019