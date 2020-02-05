|
|
Age 75, of Bloomington Died on February 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard McDonald; and brother, Michael Pringle. Maureen was a graduate of Saint Scholastica and worked as a nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital for 38 years. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Scott); siblings, Mark (Jeanne) Pringle, Monica (Jeff) Lindmeyer, Martin Pringle, Marna Pringle, and Matthew Pringle; and sister-in-law, Mary Jeanne Pringle. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020. Church of St. Bonaventure, 601 E 90th Street, Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Sharing & Caring Hands or St. Vincent De Paul Food Shelf at St. Bonaventure. GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020