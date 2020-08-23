1/1
Maureen EDMAN
November 7, 1938 - August 21, 2020 Loving Wife, Mom and Grandma Preceded in death by daughter, Shelly Stark. Survived by husband, John Edman; children, Lecia (Bartt) Churchill, Steve Edman, Amy (Lezlie Bohanon) Edman and Heidi (John Grote) Ouellette; son-in-law, Rick Stark; grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Kelsie, Rebecca, Josephine and Bella; and many other family and friends. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Tues- day, August 25, 2020 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 Stillwater Road E., Maplewood, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
